Anthony Bourdain's Favorite 24-Hour Dining Spot Was A Southern Classic

The 24-hour chain is known for its crave-able waffles — which somehow always taste better than the ones we can whip up at home. They are also famous for hash browns that can be scattered, smothered, covered, or chunked, among other choices. It's a beauty as accessible as it is un-mess-with-able, prompting Bourdain to wax in the poetic way only he could, "It is indeed marvelous, an irony-free zone where everything is beautiful and nothing hurts. Where everybody, regardless of race, creed, color, or degree of inebriation, is welcomed. Its warm yellow glow a beacon of hope and salvation, inviting the hungry, the lost, the seriously hammered, all across the South to come inside. A place of safety and nourishment. It never closes. It is always, always faithful, always there — for you."

As Bourdain later remarked in his field notes about the Charleston episode, "The South is not a monolith. There are pockets of weirdness, awesomeness...Husk [Brock's restaurant] directly addresses Southern culinary traditions using the best of modern techniques, but always, always respecting the originals and who made them." In a lot of ways, the same could be said of Waffle House. During the diner visit, Brock shared that his love of Waffle House started during his childhood, as patrons can view the kitchen staff as they cook. They also provide Southern hospitality for a notoriously rowdy bunch, sparking his interest in cooking as a whole, and proving how iconic the simple diner really is.