10 Quiche Recipes You Can Enjoy All Day Long
Few meals are as versatile and satisfying as a good quiche. While you might relegate your quiche recipes to brunch engagements, the reality is that they can work great for any breakfast, easy lunch, or filling dinner. Quiche's great strength doesn't just come from the fundamentally winning mix of two-crowd pleasing foods, eggs and pie, but from how well it stores and reheats. Making a quiche ahead of time can mean days of quick meals that can be eaten cold, or just need a few minutes of heating. There isn't a much better way to start the day than brewing your coffee and realizing a hearty slice of quiche is already waiting for you in the fridge.
The other great thing about quiche is that the formula works with almost any ingredient you love. Of course, there are mistakes to avoid when making quiche; you don't want to overload it with too many additions, for example. Yet quiches are endlessly open to personal touches, whether it's a mixture of your favorite meats and cheeses, or small ingredients that can elevate existing quiche recipes. There are classic combos like bacon and cheddar, but all kinds of tasty ingredients can become inspiration for a quiche filling. We love to encourage creativity with your own quiche creations, but we also want to make it easy on you, which is why we have 10 great quiche recipes here to help prove they are the perfect solution for any meal.
Spring Quiche
There is no single best quiche recipe out there, but few things pair better with baked eggs than leeks and cooked greens. This fresh recipe mixes two kinds of spring greens: spinach cooked into the quiche and peppery arugula to top it. That arugula also adds some nice textural crunch to the meal. The hearty mix of eggs and greens gets a boost from tangy goat cheese and salty parmesan in the pie, while a simple dressing of lemon and olive oil brightens everything up.
Recipe: Spring Quiche
Easy Quiche Lorraine
Some recipes are both a starting point and a great place to stop. This quiche Lorraine variation is as simple as it comes, but the perfect mix of eggs and bacon still make it craveable and delicious. One key is to get thick cut bacon sliced into matchsticks so that you really taste the meaty umami. Beyond that, a sprinkling of warm nutmeg is the only addition. But this is a recipe made for customizing, whether it's with another quiche Lorraine classic like gruyere, caramelized onions, or crunchy asparagus.
Recipe: Easy Quiche Lorraine
Loaded Vegetarian Quiche
While the use of eggs prevents your quiche from being vegan, the protein packed base makes it one of the most filling vegetarian options out there. The veggie mix in this variation hits a bunch of different notes, with savory, earthy flavors from mushrooms; sweetness from red peppers; sharp onions; and the mild, bitter, vegetal taste of zucchini. Meanwhile the meltiness of shredded mozzarella brings everything together. This recipe takes a little more time due to a homemade crust, but anyone who gets to taste it will be immediately thankful for the effort.
Recipe: Loaded Vegetarian Quiche
Crustless Spinach Quiche
A crustless quiche is proof that convenience doesn't need to come at the expense of flavor. Cutting out the crust saves time and effort, and this quiche is brought to perfection with a generous helping of cream and cheddar cheeses. Spinach is the perfect choice to bring some balance to the meal — it sautees down in seconds, keeping prep work to a minimum, but also carries so much flavor along with it. A mix of shallots and sweet onions adds some extra complexity and pairs perfectly with eggs, all in a quiche that can go from zero to done in under half an hour.
Recipe: Crustless Spinach Quiche
No-Mess Quiche Lorraine
If our first quiche Lorraine recipe was easy and customizable, this one is the formula taken to the best possible extreme. It's a bit of a project, but packed with every flavor you want from a quiche. There's bacon and cheese, yes, but also punchy alliums, fresh chives and thyme, parmesan, cayenne, and even lemon zest. The recipe utilizes simple but effective techniques to boost flavor, like sauteing the onions and shallots in the bacon fat, and lining the bottom of the homemade crust with shredded gruyere for an extra cheesy finish that also helps prevent leaking and a soggy crust. It really is the ultimate form of a classic dish.
Recipe: No-Mess Quiche Lorraine
Coronation Quiche
The British royal coronation is always an occasion for local chefs to debut their special culinary creations, and we are all lucky that the recent ceremony for King Charles III gave us a delicious quiche. This at-home version is, of course, going to make use of popular British ingredients like cheddar cheese and fresh broad beans, along with other flavorful quiche favorites like spinach and tarragon. A celebratory quiche also deserves a homemade crust, and this recipe includes a lard and butter version that is crispy, rich, and just as delicious as its filling.
Recipe: Coronation Quiche
Still-Custardy Vegan Quiche
We don't want to leave our vegan friends out of the amazing world of quiches, and with a little knowhow you can make a plant-based version just as rich as the original. The secret is a quiche base of tofu and cashew cream that gives you the same creamy texture as baked eggs, with flavor from nutritional yeast, soy sauce, and seasonings like onion powder, turmeric, and thyme. It all goes into a potato crust with a mix of tomatoes, red peppers, and hearty mushrooms. Egg-free and you don't have to miss out on anything!
Recipe: Still-Custardy Vegan Quiche
No-Frills, Refined White Pepper Mini Quiche
These adorable mini quiches don't just look good; they are all about highlighting the most important part of a quiche: the eggs. The bite-sized form factor cuts all the frills that can come with a fully-loaded quiche and limits the extra flavor to white pepper and nutmeg, which turns out to be plenty. Cooked in ramekins with lighter puff pastry, they are easy to make yet supremely satisfying as an individually portioned meal. They take very little time to prepare, and are a great treat for the true egg lovers, which is probably most of us.
Sheet Pan Quiche
Utilizing store-bought puff pastry dough, this quiche is perfect for feeding a crowd or for anyone who prefers a thinner, more egg-forward version of the classic. The egg filling is packed with a unique mix of prosciutto, Vidalia onion, morel mushrooms, and crispy green watercress. Once the filling is made, the thinner form means it only needs to be baked for 10 to 15 minutes for perfectly set eggs. The finished quiche gets garnished with chives and a side of creamy crème fraîche to complete the meal.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Quiche
Butternut Squash and Bacon Quiche
Pizza isn't the only food that deserves to be deep dish. This luxurious quiche is made in a tall springform pan, and you are going to need every last bit of space for all the tasty additions in this recipe. Butternut squash and bacon may be the highlights, but there's also crispy sage, caramelized onion rounds, and three types of cheese for the ultimate mix of flavor and gooey melt. This is a real weekend project dish, but one that will make a remarkable meal for a gathering or a great gift to yourself throughout the coming week.