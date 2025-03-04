6 Herbs To Grow For A Cozy Indoor Tea Garden

Whether hot or iced, a cup of tea is a refreshing beverage for just about any time of year. There are so many amazing varieties of tea, each of which has plenty of nutrients and antioxidants in addition to being delicious. If you're a fan of herbal flavors, then tisane is the herbal "tea" type you should know. Though not technically a tea, herbal infusions either steeped in hot water or cold brewed are often misnomered as tea, and have a bevy of benefits similar to actual tea.

For those with a green thumb, growing your own herbs indoors can be a great way to have fresh flavors on hand when cooking. This is also the case if you want to be able to make your own herbal tea varieties with herbs like basil, sage, marjoram, lemon balm, ginger, and mint, all of which can be grown in your home kitchen.

These herbs each have wonderful qualities as far as nutritional and medicinal uses. Whereas some can soothe the throat, others can help to settle an upset stomach, and all of them can provide a sense of restorative calming and satisfaction in every sip. Even if you're not the most well-versed at growing herbs, these six plants are relatively simple to take care of and yield useful leaves, sprigs, and more.