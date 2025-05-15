Egg Cartons May Be Your Trash But They're A Treasure To Some Backyard Birds

Upcyling is a creative way to turn what might be trash into useful materials, and the kitchen is a prime resource for this kind of ingenuity. Though you might not be turning wine-making waste into food like the company CrushDynamics does, you can convert an empty egg carton into food-holding containers for creatures. Used cardboard egg cartons offer ready-to-fill compartments that can be packed with soil and seeds to make a small, portable garden — or filled with food that can keep the birds in your backyard happy and fed. After cutting off the top of the egg carton, puncture holes into the corners of the bottom so that you can string twine through.

You'll want to balance the string so that the filled carton can be tied from a tree branch or suitable perch. Depending on the kind of egg carton you have, you can also thread larger rope through the center of the container to knot, tie, and suspend it. To attract birds, fill the empty holes with fruits, seeds, and nuts. You can also paint the carton bright colors like red or orange, which will stand out to birds such as fruit-loving orioles. High-sugar content fruits such as grapes, apples, berries, oranges, and bananas are good starting points. The fruit will also attract fruit flies and small insects, which will provide the birds with a protein boost. It's hard to think of a better way to get rid of fruit flies!