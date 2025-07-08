11 Tips For Designing A Rustic-Style Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you are remodeling your kitchen or building one entirely from scratch, plenty of decisions lie ahead. Do you want an open floor plan where the kitchen leads into the dining room, or do you want a layout that provides more privacy between spaces? Is having a kitchen island a priority? What color scheme will you ultimately choose? These decisions cannot be rushed. Taking inspiration from friends' kitchens and the internet can help, as can seeking professional guidance. In this article, we've turned to a few experts for tips on designing a type of kitchen that you have likely seen many times over on Pinterest, in magazines, and on HGTV: The rustic-style kitchen.

Isabella Migliarese is the owner and principal designer of Theodore B. Interiors. Joining her is Kendall Sharpe, the mastermind behind Kendall Sharpe Designs LLC. These two women are experts in their field with considerable experience designing all types of homes to suit the personalities, needs, and desires of their clients. Take or leave each tip they provide as it makes sense for your budget and goals. Ultimately, designing a kitchen is an art form, so don't hesitate to let your emotions flow, to dream big, and even to risk making a few mistakes (most of which can be fixed). It's not every day that you get to design your own kitchen, so no matter what, let this be a fun experience! Finally, it's worth noting that a rustic-style kitchen is not the same as a country-style kitchen, so make sure that you and your builder are on the same page.