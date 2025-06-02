Add This One Flooring Addition To Instantly Elevate Your Kitchen
You don't need much to spruce up your kitchen on a budget. While some renovations and design improvements can take time and money to complete, a few intentional additions can brighten up your space and bring an added beat to the heart of your home with little effort. Mats, rugs, and runners can be a simple, quick fix if you're looking to bring seasonal colors or added flair to your space.
Whether you're faced with an all-white kitchen design or simply want to add a touch of warmth to your kitchen, a colorful addition to your floor space can bring new energy to the room where you surely spend a significant amount of time. A tastefully placed rug can not only create visual interest but also help make tight kitchens seem larger. Placing carpet and rugs in a kitchen invites a sense of belonging to your kitchen, and the pieces can keep bare feet comfortable during early morning hours. Depending on the material of the fabric and where you place the addition, the right mat can alleviate some of the pain of standing in the kitchen and even protect pretty wooden floors from haphazard scratches from falling utensils.
Designing kitchen areas with intention
When shopping for pieces, you'll find carpet runners better for long kitchen spaces and square and circular rugs that can be placed more easily in larger kitchen areas. Runners and rugs can both be purchased in natural and synthetic fibers. The benefit of natural wool is that it can repel dirt and neutralize odors – two handy attributes when considering decorating kitchen spaces. Plus, naturally-made carpets are less likely to stain when compared to rugs made out of synthetic materials. You may need to shell out a bit of extra cash for the natural pieces, but the lifespan of your choices will pay off in the long run.
When shopping for carpets, keep in mind that hand-knotted rugs can hold shape longer and are less likely to fray. Though the price of machine-made items can be tempting, hand-knotted carpets are also beneficial in spaces where underfloor heating has been installed, as these types of rugs allow for circulation.