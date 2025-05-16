This Kitchen Design Trend Is On Its Way Back, According To Erin Napier
Alongside her husband, Ben, Erin Napier is on a quest to highlight American-made products on the HGTV series "Home Town," as well as through her own chosen design projects. "You don't just do makeovers, you make 'homes,'" one Instagram user commented on Napier's Instagram post, in which she shared shots from one home renovation. In the series of slides, Napier presents images filled with natural details that complement strategically painted cupboards. Graphic backsplashes of patterned prints create contrast behind open shelving, and natural light from windows brightens a carefully designed kitchen room. "Also, did you know we're seeing a big return of butcher block countertops?" Napier remarked on the post, drawing attention to the counters on display in the kitchen.
In the 1980s and 1990s, butcher block began to replace kitchen island surfaces in American homes, particularly after viewers noticed Julia Child working on the natural-looking countertops in her cooking show. Butcher blocks generally refer to thick pieces of wood used specifically for chopping, such as blocks, cutting boards, and tables. Initially used by professional butchers, the surfaces eventually made their way into homes as an aesthetic and functional choice. Despite the fewer design options compared to granite pieces, the durable countertops bring a cozy, homey aesthetic into kitchen spaces. Plus, as opposed to surfaces made of stone, it's a budget-friendly option to outfit kitchen counters. With proper maintenance, butcher block can last for several decades, so be sure to consistently wipe down and regularly oil the surface.
Creating beautiful spaces that last
Homeowners looking to remodel their kitchens with butcher block countertops have different kinds of materials to choose from, including cherry, white oak, and maple woods. You can also specify the grain type for the finish. According to Napier, while walnut finishes are popular, oak can also be a stunning addition to kitchen rooms. From a classic edge grain to the pricier end grain finish, designers and decorators can select exactly what style will fit in with the overall theme and feel of a created space. Butcher blocks can be finished with oil or polyurethane, a decision that will depend largely on what the space is intended for.
While using butcher blocks in a space can invite a homey and rustic aesthetic into kitchens, natural materials do require some upkeep. Wooden surfaces aren't as easy to maintain as other finishes, such as cleaning stainless steel. Thus, special care must be taken to remove spills and polish the surface to ensure longevity. Should you decide to bring a butcher block into your kitchen, remember that any wood that has been finished with natural or mineral oils must be regularly polished, and the surface can be sanded every few years to restore gleam and minimize scratches or damage from everyday wear and tear.