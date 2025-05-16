This Kitchen Design Trend Is On Its Way Back, According To Erin Napier

Alongside her husband, Ben, Erin Napier is on a quest to highlight American-made products on the HGTV series "Home Town," as well as through her own chosen design projects. "You don't just do makeovers, you make 'homes,'" one Instagram user commented on Napier's Instagram post, in which she shared shots from one home renovation. In the series of slides, Napier presents images filled with natural details that complement strategically painted cupboards. Graphic backsplashes of patterned prints create contrast behind open shelving, and natural light from windows brightens a carefully designed kitchen room. "Also, did you know we're seeing a big return of butcher block countertops?" Napier remarked on the post, drawing attention to the counters on display in the kitchen.

In the 1980s and 1990s, butcher block began to replace kitchen island surfaces in American homes, particularly after viewers noticed Julia Child working on the natural-looking countertops in her cooking show. Butcher blocks generally refer to thick pieces of wood used specifically for chopping, such as blocks, cutting boards, and tables. Initially used by professional butchers, the surfaces eventually made their way into homes as an aesthetic and functional choice. Despite the fewer design options compared to granite pieces, the durable countertops bring a cozy, homey aesthetic into kitchen spaces. Plus, as opposed to surfaces made of stone, it's a budget-friendly option to outfit kitchen counters. With proper maintenance, butcher block can last for several decades, so be sure to consistently wipe down and regularly oil the surface.