The Kitchen Styles That Don't Match With Glossy Surfaces

Glossy cabinets have a range of benefits, being easy to clean, luxurious, waterproof, and bright. If you want these benefits in your kitchen, there are plenty of styles better suited to the design element than the country look.

Glossy cabinets are commonly employed in modern homes, including luxury homes. L.A. real estate agent Tony Mariotti told Fabuwood, "I've observed Hollywood Hills homes that have been completely transformed with high gloss cabinets, significantly enhancing the appeal of their kitchens." They are perfect for people who want a touch of opulence or international appeal in their homes, as they're very popular in Europe. Glossy cabinets are often white or another neutral color, making them perfect for a white kitchen.

Another popular kitchen design that benefits from glossy cabinets and counters is Bohemian. Bohemian kitchens often feature personal items and colorful accents, and the light that reflects off glossy cabinets can help illuminate these design choices and create a cohesive backdrop for plants and wallpaper patterns to play against.

If you like both glossy counters and wood elements, consider a contemporary kitchen, which often pairs more modern counters and cabinets against wood furniture and beams for a blend of styles. Of course, as kitchen trends continue to evolve, we will likely see glossy surfaces appear in new and creative ways in kitchens across the globe.