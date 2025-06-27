The Kitchen Styles That Don't Match With Glossy Surfaces
Cabinets, counters, and other kitchen surfaces come in a variety of styles to match any kind of aesthetic you want to have in your kitchen. One popular choice for counters and cabinets is glossy. Glossy cabinets reflect light well and can therefore make your space look bigger, making them a popular choice for smaller kitchens. The material is also easy to clean, and glossy countertops will make materials like marble and granite truly pop. However, glossy surfaces are not the best choice if your kitchen has a rustic or country design.
These kitchens are warm and tend to employ wood grain in their cabinets, exposed ceiling beams, shelving, and even on their walls. The wood grain provides a unique look that draws the eye. This is counter to the modern look of glossy cabinets, which create a more cohesive feeling without being the center of attention. In addition, glossy surfaces have a tendency to cause glare in brightly lit kitchens, which can be a problem in rustic kitchens that have a lot of warm lighting or big windows for natural light.
Best kitchen styles for glossy surfaces
Glossy cabinets have a range of benefits, being easy to clean, luxurious, waterproof, and bright. If you want these benefits in your kitchen, there are plenty of styles better suited to the design element than the country look.
Glossy cabinets are commonly employed in modern homes, including luxury homes. L.A. real estate agent Tony Mariotti told Fabuwood, "I've observed Hollywood Hills homes that have been completely transformed with high gloss cabinets, significantly enhancing the appeal of their kitchens." They are perfect for people who want a touch of opulence or international appeal in their homes, as they're very popular in Europe. Glossy cabinets are often white or another neutral color, making them perfect for a white kitchen.
Another popular kitchen design that benefits from glossy cabinets and counters is Bohemian. Bohemian kitchens often feature personal items and colorful accents, and the light that reflects off glossy cabinets can help illuminate these design choices and create a cohesive backdrop for plants and wallpaper patterns to play against.
If you like both glossy counters and wood elements, consider a contemporary kitchen, which often pairs more modern counters and cabinets against wood furniture and beams for a blend of styles. Of course, as kitchen trends continue to evolve, we will likely see glossy surfaces appear in new and creative ways in kitchens across the globe.