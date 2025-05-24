Old Soda Crates Can Give Your Kitchen A Rustic Look Everyone Will Envy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is beauty to be found in the simplest of things. And old soda crates are just such items, currently being transformed into everything from spice shelving to drawers, or even just used as attractive storage boxes. These chunky wooden carriers were once the standard choice for transporting Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, or Pepsi bottles. While the world has moved on to plastic and cardboard, savvy home decorators are taking a step back. Upcycling these vintage soda crates adds a little kitchen-style oomph. The bottle-sized slots are the perfect size for spice jars; simply attach heavyweight picture hangers and secure the crate to your kitchen wall with the openings facing outwards to create a rustic spice rack. The roughly-cut material adds a slightly battered aesthetic, and leaving the faded soda labels intact gives added nostalgia.

While this isn't a kitchen organization hack that'll save you space, the effect is extremely appealing with the rustic finish very on-trend. An extra bonus of using the crates as a spice rack is that displaying spices individually keeps the labels visible. It's one of the best tips for organizing your spice rack. Forget scrambling around through jumbled cupboards; utilizing crates as racks is efficient. Label jar lids, store them horizontally, and whiz through your seasoning.

Making a chest of drawers using vintage crates will require a little more workmanship and skill, however. You'll need to create a custom-made frame to slot the old crates into to use them as drawers. You may well prefer to scour Etsy or similar sites to purchase soda-crate furniture made by others.