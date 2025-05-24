Old Soda Crates Can Give Your Kitchen A Rustic Look Everyone Will Envy
There is beauty to be found in the simplest of things. And old soda crates are just such items, currently being transformed into everything from spice shelving to drawers, or even just used as attractive storage boxes. These chunky wooden carriers were once the standard choice for transporting Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, or Pepsi bottles. While the world has moved on to plastic and cardboard, savvy home decorators are taking a step back. Upcycling these vintage soda crates adds a little kitchen-style oomph. The bottle-sized slots are the perfect size for spice jars; simply attach heavyweight picture hangers and secure the crate to your kitchen wall with the openings facing outwards to create a rustic spice rack. The roughly-cut material adds a slightly battered aesthetic, and leaving the faded soda labels intact gives added nostalgia.
While this isn't a kitchen organization hack that'll save you space, the effect is extremely appealing with the rustic finish very on-trend. An extra bonus of using the crates as a spice rack is that displaying spices individually keeps the labels visible. It's one of the best tips for organizing your spice rack. Forget scrambling around through jumbled cupboards; utilizing crates as racks is efficient. Label jar lids, store them horizontally, and whiz through your seasoning.
Making a chest of drawers using vintage crates will require a little more workmanship and skill, however. You'll need to create a custom-made frame to slot the old crates into to use them as drawers. You may well prefer to scour Etsy or similar sites to purchase soda-crate furniture made by others.
Where to find old soda crates
Sold on the concept of buying vintage crates to repurpose? The first step of this rustic kitchen transformation is sourcing a suitable crate. Thrift stores are your best bet. Purchasing crates in person is fantastic for evaluating size and condition; besides, for many people, shopping around is all part of the fun. That said, not everyone feels like digging around vintage and secondhand stores. In this case, shop for similar styles online using sites like eBay, Etsy, or Amazon, browsing options like this Farmhouse Wooden Storage Crate. For those interested in a time-saving solution, buying online is perfect. Rates vary dramatically, though; expect anything from $30 to $200.
A quick word of warning: Be mindful of lead paint. When purchasing crates, always look for a lead-free guarantee or invest in additional testing. Inexpensive home lead-test kits are available on Amazon. This painting strategy was historically utilized to enhance the aesthetic and durability of a vast array of items, including furniture and picture frames. It definitely pays to brush up on the history of vintage items before buying. The risk of leaching (where food and drink become contaminated) is well-known, but less understood is that items used for furnishing houses are still dangerous. Did you know that deteriorating paint can send lead particles airborne? Don't let your old soda crate become a health hazard.