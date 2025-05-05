The Kitchen Organization Hack That'll Save You So Much Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of the room in your house that has the most stuff — and where new things are coming in all the time — you're probably picturing your kitchen. From cookware, to dinnerware, to utensils, to tools, plus pantry staples and ever-incoming groceries, you'd have to be working with a palatial space for everything to easily and neatly fit into its own nook. Or you can take one game-changing approach that will work in even the smallest room. For kitchen-organization hacks that make mealtime a breeze — and every other time too — think vertical. We naturally tend to store things horizontally, along counters and shelves. But we can add more surface area and make use of more space by working from top to bottom.

What exactly does this look like? Open shelving is your friend. Say goodbye to boring blank walls and instead install shelves that will provide valuable storage space. Where there's more narrow wall space, hang racks or hooks — these can also go in pantry closets or cabinets that have tall shelves. If you've got a lot of space between the top of your items and the next shelf, use it; but that doesn't mean making things messy with stacks. Hooks and racks take advantage of that room neatly. You can also use magnetic strips in these kinds of spaces, creating a whole new option for storing utensils and tools while also making them easier to grab and use.