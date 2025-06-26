Look To These Existing Details In Your Kitchen For Decor Inspiration

Whether your goal is to be featured in Kitchen Style & Storage or to just enjoy a well-dressed food preparation area, decorating a kitchen can be overwhelming. It's very easy to go overboard and end up with a cluttered mess of colors and patterns, or not do enough, resulting in a kitchen space that looks like you just moved in. It's easier to add more later than it is to fix your kitchen decor when you've done too much, and the project will end up costing less that way, too.

So, when looking for color inspiration, one of the best tips for decorating is to look at the permanent fixtures in the kitchen and work from there. Is there a touch of color in the countertops or the backsplash that you love? Start there and build on it. Finding that perfect middle ground to tie together kitchen decor is an art form, but it's something that even you can pull off by paying attention to a few smart tips.

The trick is to look at what is already there and add to it rather than ignore pre-existing colors and textures, which can increase the odds of a kitchen disaster. Be sure to keep clutter at bay and leave plenty of open space (for example, one of the easiest ways to free up precious counter space is to use a clever paper towel holder). There's no need to load up the counters, which is one of the biggest kitchen decor mistakes you can make and will cause the whole room to look messy.