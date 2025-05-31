One Of The Easiest Ways To Free Up Precious Kitchen Counter Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If space is at a premium in your kitchen, keeping your counter top decluttered can be difficult. With all of the appliances, gadgets, and daily-use items that are stored in a kitchen, finding creative solutions to create more usable counter space will make a world of difference in your home. One of the simplest ways to clear your kitchen counter is by strategically hiding your paper towel stand. Paper towels are a kitchen must-have in many households. Disposable, sanitary, and always within reach, these handy sheets need an easy-to-reach spot in your kitchen, it just doesn't have to be on your counter.

There are a few neat tricks for storing your paper towels in a way that keeps them out of your way but still conveniently close whenever you need them. Turn a kitchen drawer into a DIY paper towel dispenser by tucking the roll into the front of the drawer and feeding the sheets through the lip. There are also paper towel holders with adhesive so they can be easily installed on the inside of a cupboard door and tucked out of sight, like this brushed stainless steel one from Amazon. If your space allows for it, certain paper towel holders can clip onto the bottom shelf of a cupboard and hang over your countertop, freeing up the space below while still leaving the towels accessible. They could also be attached to a wall — find a spot that's close enough to be useful, but out of the way of other kitchen kit.