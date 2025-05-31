One Of The Easiest Ways To Free Up Precious Kitchen Counter Space
If space is at a premium in your kitchen, keeping your counter top decluttered can be difficult. With all of the appliances, gadgets, and daily-use items that are stored in a kitchen, finding creative solutions to create more usable counter space will make a world of difference in your home. One of the simplest ways to clear your kitchen counter is by strategically hiding your paper towel stand. Paper towels are a kitchen must-have in many households. Disposable, sanitary, and always within reach, these handy sheets need an easy-to-reach spot in your kitchen, it just doesn't have to be on your counter.
There are a few neat tricks for storing your paper towels in a way that keeps them out of your way but still conveniently close whenever you need them. Turn a kitchen drawer into a DIY paper towel dispenser by tucking the roll into the front of the drawer and feeding the sheets through the lip. There are also paper towel holders with adhesive so they can be easily installed on the inside of a cupboard door and tucked out of sight, like this brushed stainless steel one from Amazon. If your space allows for it, certain paper towel holders can clip onto the bottom shelf of a cupboard and hang over your countertop, freeing up the space below while still leaving the towels accessible. They could also be attached to a wall — find a spot that's close enough to be useful, but out of the way of other kitchen kit.
Time to remodel? Think about incorporating this solution for hiding paper towels
If it's time to remodel your kitchen or pick up a new home project, there are some clever ways to include a built-in paper towel holder to your space. Try a more advanced version of the drawer hack mentioned above and build a cubby specifically for paper towel rolls. The cutout, like this one shared by a TikTok user, is smart, functional, and perhaps the most accessible place to keep your paper towels besides on the counter.
If your solution is for a paper towel holder that is still visible but off the counter top, there are many different styles to choose from, including wood, metal, and plastics. You can even buy an all-in-one mini shelf and paper towel holder like this Effijoy matte black option from Amazon, which will give you even more storage for something else, like spices or salt and pepper pots, for example.
Real paper towel users know that if there's one roll on the counter, there's likely several more stored in a closet or garage space. Get creative and save space with your stored paper towels, too. Another TikTok user shared a hack using bungee cords and closed loop hooks to easily and efficiently store their paper towels. Simply screw in two hooks about six inches apart from one another in whichever storage space you keep your paper towels. Then hook the bungee cord through the top hooks, and screw in two more hooks the same distance apart, but far enough down that your bungee cords are slightly taught when attached vertically. You can slide the paper towels between the bungee cords and the wall, storing them off the ground and making the most of your vertical wall space.