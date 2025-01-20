Why Buying Expensive Paper Towels Could Actually Save You Money

Paper towels are a staple in many kitchens. They are so versatile that you can use them to clean up small spills on the kitchen counter or larger messes made by your pets. They can even double as serviettes at mealtimes or as a base for refrigerated produce. People are always on the lookout for good deals, especially on kitchen essentials like a roll of paper towels. Be mindful, however, as that attractive, cheaper price may actually turn out to be more expensive in the end — and that's not to mention the dip in towel quality.

Believe it or not, kitchen towel brands can differ quite significantly based on only a few factors: The thickness of the towels, which leads to greater absorbency; the strength of the towel, so it doesn't rip apart after the first gentle wipe; the number of sheets in a roll; and the cost paid per sheet.

In 2024, the American non-profit consumer organization, Consumer Reports, conducted tests on a few different brands of paper towels. Using the aforementioned factors, the group discovered that the most expensive roll of paper towels was also the best. These more expensive brands absorbed the most liquid, could stand up to chunkier messes, cleaned up spills quickly and thoroughly, and had more sheets in each roll. The towels also withstood several cycles of scrubbing on sandpaper and held their own when weighted down.

