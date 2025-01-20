Why Buying Expensive Paper Towels Could Actually Save You Money
Paper towels are a staple in many kitchens. They are so versatile that you can use them to clean up small spills on the kitchen counter or larger messes made by your pets. They can even double as serviettes at mealtimes or as a base for refrigerated produce. People are always on the lookout for good deals, especially on kitchen essentials like a roll of paper towels. Be mindful, however, as that attractive, cheaper price may actually turn out to be more expensive in the end — and that's not to mention the dip in towel quality.
Believe it or not, kitchen towel brands can differ quite significantly based on only a few factors: The thickness of the towels, which leads to greater absorbency; the strength of the towel, so it doesn't rip apart after the first gentle wipe; the number of sheets in a roll; and the cost paid per sheet.
In 2024, the American non-profit consumer organization, Consumer Reports, conducted tests on a few different brands of paper towels. Using the aforementioned factors, the group discovered that the most expensive roll of paper towels was also the best. These more expensive brands absorbed the most liquid, could stand up to chunkier messes, cleaned up spills quickly and thoroughly, and had more sheets in each roll. The towels also withstood several cycles of scrubbing on sandpaper and held their own when weighted down.
More is actually less
Generally speaking, with the cheaper rolls, you're looking at around 100 to 110 (0.015-inch-thick 1-ply or 2-ply) sheets per roll, costing you $0.01 to $0.02 per sheet. In contrast, the more expensive rolls cost only about $0.02 per sheet but offer between 124 and 143 (often thicker 2-ply or 3-ply) sheets per roll.
The benefit of a thicker, multi-ply paper is that it contains a higher surface area — two to three layers depending on the ply — allowing more space for the liquid to spread during absorption. The fibers in the paper layers encourage spills to draw upwards into the additional space (known as capillary action). Of course, two or three layers are far stronger than one, so the more expensive brand likely won't disintegrate as you wipe up that spill or require multiple sheets to clean up the same mess.
If you do the math, you'll find that the more expensive rolls — such as Bounty or Brawny — last longer and do the job better. Buying the bigger brand will save you time and money, which would otherwise have been spent at the store buying another batch. As it turns out, paying a little more upfront works out to be less expensive (and certainly less of a hassle) in the long run. While you're thinking of paper towels, try this genius paper towel hack that upgrades your cake decorating, or perhaps this inspired method to achieve softer sourdough.