Achieve Softer Sourdough Bread Crusts With This Paper Towel Hack

A sourdough boule is a picturesque type of bread, with a beautifully browned, crispy crust to contrast a bouncy and tangy crumb. That said, too thick of a slice or too hasty of a bite of crusty bread could wreak havoc on the roof of your mouth. Whatever your reason for wanting softer sourdough bread crust, there's a simple paper towel hack to achieve it.

Advertisement

Foodie and sourdough baker Jenny Silva reveals how easy it is to soften sourdough crusts in a short Instagram video. The best thing about the hack is that it's supplemental to the original recipe; you don't have to change anything about the ingredients or bread-making procedure. All you need to do is drape a moistened paper towel over the sourdough bread when you pull it out of the oven. The wet paper towel will transfer moisture to the crust, and the residual heat will effectively steam it to soften it. Once the wet towel has dried completely, you can remove it from the loaf as it continues to cool. The water and heat steam the crust enough to soften it, and the rest of the time spent cooling will expose it to dry air, preventing the crust from becoming soggy. You can employ this hack on any type of bread you bake to soften its crust. It's also a hack to put a homemade twist on store-bought corn tortillas, making them ultra soft and steamy in the microwave.

Advertisement