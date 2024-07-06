The Possible Reasons Your Sourdough Is Sticky And How A Professional Baker Would Fix It

Sourdough bread has been around for hundreds of years and has culled fans who love to eat it and bake it. But that doesn't mean it's easy to make, no matter how simple a video tutorial seems. One of sourdough's challenges is that it is a lengthy process, and one misstep at any of the various stages can lead to a failed loaf. It can be very deflating, pun intended, to realize after an all-day rise that your dough is a sloppy, tacky, unworkable mess. There are many reasons sourdough can be unreasonably sticky, leading to poorly baked bread, but with some small tweaks to the recipe or the method, this can be overcome.

I've been eating sourdough my whole life and baking yeasted bread professionally for over 20 years. I started working with sourdough about 10 years ago when my test kitchen boss brought a small jar of sourdough starter back from a trip to Alaska. "Juneau," dating back to the Gold Rush, became my entry into baking sourdough, developing recipes, and writing articles about best practices, tips, and techniques. A small share of Juneau came home and I have continued to feed, discard, and create from it. I've had disastrous loaves along the way as I tried new things, but each fail furthered my knowledge and expertise as I learned how small changes can have a large impact.