How To Tell If Your Sourdough Bread Is Under- Or Over-Proofed (And What You Can Do About It)

If you're taking the time and effort to keep a sourdough starter alive, the last thing you want to see happen is for the dough to not proof correctly. To better understand the signs of under- and over-proofing and what to do about it, we talked to Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and lead author of "Modernist Cuisine: The Art and Science of Cooking," "Modernist Cuisine at Home," "The Photography of Modernist Cuisine," "Modernist Bread," and the forthcoming "Modernist Pizza."

Myhrvold is no snake oil salesman. He wants people to succeed in their pursuit of good bread which means very little sugarcoating. He admitted that "even experienced bakers find [calling proof] can be one of their most difficult tasks." That's not very reassuring, but Myhrvold had great insight into how to learn the proper technique.

But first, we should clarify what we're talking about. Proofing bread is what happens when you've put the yeast, flour, and water together and are now letting it rise. Many bakers use proofing baskets to help shape the bread but placing the dough in a bowl and covering it with a damp towel works just as well. As the yeast eats the sugar in the dough it creates carbon dioxide which causes the dough to rise. Under-proofed dough wasn't allowed to rise enough, which will result in dense bread. Over-proofed dough "may have a pale crust and a tight crumb, and you're likely to taste alcohol."