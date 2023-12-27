Use A Damp Towel For Proofing Bread Without Plastic

Baking bread is no easy feat for a novice. But, once you get the swing of things, making anything from loaves of ciabatta to crusty baguettes to fluffy dinner rolls becomes second nature. Until then, you might experience a few (read: many) learning curves, including how to properly proof dough. Despite that you might have come across recipes that swear by covering dough in plastic, rest assured that a damp towel works just as well.

Proofing, like bulk fermentation, is a process where dough is left to rest and rise, thereby giving yeast the chance to ferment and produce gasses that cause air pockets in the dough. As a result, this step makes for a better crumb. The key to ensuring that proofing happens without a hitch is keeping dough covered so as to trap much-needed moisture and encourage necessary chemical reactions.

Plastic wrap and damp towels are both effective in protecting against debris and, more importantly, preventing a dry crust that would hinder the dough from successfully rising. Unlike single-use plastic, however, a moistened cloth is an eco-friendly solution that allows for some airflow, which can be helpful depending on temperature and altitude, since an airtight seal may occasionally impede yeast activity. Not to mention that a damp towel is a tried and true method — if it was good enough for grandma, it's good enough for you.