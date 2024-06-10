The Key Temperature Consideration To Remember When Making Bread

Seasonal weather changes affect more than fruit and vegetable production. They impact your kitchen and most things out of it, particularly your homemade bread. Slight changes in your baking times, dough texture, or the amount of time it takes for your bread's dough to rise almost always trace back to temperature differences. So what should you consider?

Yeast is at the heart of bread dough and it accounts for that beautiful rise. Furthermore, yeast is extremely alert to temperatures. It especially loves hot, humid atmospheres and flourishes under such conditions. The higher the temperature the faster yeast ferments, giving speedy rise to your dough. So, say your kitchen grants optimum dough-raising temperatures of between 85 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit — just above room temperature — you can expect your bread dough to proof in about an hour.

However, higher temperatures than that can negatively affect fermentation. At the thermal death point, which is around 130 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, yeast can no longer survive. Conversely, fermentation loses momentum during colder seasons. As yeast reacts more slowly, bread dough takes longer to rise. At around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, your kitchen's too cold to encourage proofing, which can be the biggest reason bead doesn't rise properly. Thus you may need a strategy that maintains consistent dough-raising temperatures despite the season.