The Air Fryer Trick That Makes The Bread-Baking Process Quicker

Baking bread at home can be a delightful experience. The process of mixing, kneading, and watching the dough rise is rewarding, but it can also be quite lengthy. The slowest part is often the proofing — the time it takes for the dough to rise. Traditionally, bakers proof their dough in a warm, draft-free spot. This can take hours, and if the temperature isn't consistent, the dough might not rise properly. That's where this air fryer hack comes in.

This modern kitchen gadget has quickly become a must-have appliance for its ability to cook food quickly with less oil. However, its versatility extends beyond frying or roasting — it's an excellent place to proof bread dough. Unlike traditional ovens, which can have hot spots or take a long time to preheat, the air fryer heats up quickly and evenly. The consistent warmth creates an ideal environment for yeast to activate, helping the dough to rise more efficiently. Another benefit of using an air fryer for proofing is its compact size. It's smaller than most ovens and other proofing gadgets, making it a convenient option for kitchens with limited space. Once your dough has risen, you can actually use the same appliance to bake your bread, saving time and reducing the need for additional equipment.