This Is The Key To Perfectly Proofed Sourdough Bread Every Time

Nathan Myhrvold told us that cold-proofing means having more control over your dough, where "you can vary the time and temperature according to your schedule, needs, and personal tastes." He says it works especially well with bread like sourdough where the rise comes from your starter, but can be used with commercial yeast doughs, too. Best of all, that control also lets you experiment with the flavor of your bread.

Myhrvold says, "If you prefer very sour-tasting sourdoughs, you'll want to cold-proof as long as possible because longer fermentation produces more lactic and acetic acid. The opposite is true if you prefer a milder flavor." However, if you do opt for a long proof, he recommends adding diastatic malt powder when mixing your dough, which will help keep the yeast fed during the long rise. Myhrvold does warn that cold-proofs are not the best choice for every type of bread.

Enriched breads, where ingredients like butter and eggs are mixed in, won't rise because the fat in the dough will harden in the cold. He also says that you should pay attention to the temperature in your fridge, advising that while most models run between 33 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit, "if it's possible, adjust the temperature to 4 degrees Celsius/39 degrees Fahrenheit; temperatures any colder than that can slow down yeast fermentation too much." But with those minor concerns out of the way, a cold-proof will be the easiest way to great sourdough.