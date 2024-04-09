The Flour Tip For A Lighter Loaf Of Sourdough

A few years ago, the sourdough bread trend exploded like an overgrown starter and we're still here, as obsessed as ever. The tart bread is simultaneously airy and crunchy, and it's not too difficult to whip up once you get the hang of it. If you're still struggling with the airy part we have a flour trick that will make your sourdough bread less dense.

Great sourdough bread has a crisp bite, with air pockets that make the loaf light and pleasant to eat. If your sourdough doesn't have this feature, soaking your flour in water before baking can help make consistently airy bread. Mixing flour and water in a bowl produces something called an autolyse, and going without it could be one of the biggest mistakes you're making with sourdough.

The process creates enzymes called protease, which makes the dough stretchier and thus simpler to knead. With the dough elastic and stretchy, it develops pockets of air easily, leading to that light texture sourdough is known for. The technique also helps to jumpstart the production of gluten, leading to more flavorful bread that's easier to work with. The dough won't have to be mixed as long thanks to the gluten.