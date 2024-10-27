The Genius Paper Towel Hack That Upgrades The Look Of Any Frosted Cake

Homemade frosted cakes are always cute (even if they're not), because sometimes baking is all about having fun and making memories. This is especially true if little hands are mixing, baking, and frosting cakes with you. With this simple cake hack, they can easily frost a special dessert that's not messy and looks, well, actually cute. Texture is the name of the game here, with the right kind of paper towel along with any buttercream — this classic vanilla buttercream frosting recipe comes to mind because it can be tinted and flavored any way you like. Combine these two to give your next cake a bit of a stenciled pattern with depth. The best part is, anyone who can handle a paper towel can handle this frosting technique.

It takes a thicker paper towel to accomplish this look, one with designs embossed on it with little dots. These little dots can do the trick all by themselves, or you can find them within a larger design, like circles or diamonds. The thinner paper towels won't impart much of a design onto your frosted cake at all, but that could also be a choice. If smoothness is your goal, opt for a thick paper towel with no design. For years, bakers have called this the "Viva Method" of smoothing cakes. No matter which path you choose, take note of a few simple tips to keep in mind for a flawless technique when applying a paper towel to any frosted cake (store-bought, too).