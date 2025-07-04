The Overlooked Thrift Store Section That Can Add Color And Charm To Your Kitchen
Is your kitchen feeling a bit drab and in need of an update? Or perhaps you've recently seen some signs that it's time to remodel your kitchen. Well, before you dive headfirst and spend a fortune on redesigning your kitchen, take a trip to a thrift store or a flea market. Once there, be sure to check out its textiles section. This often overlooked area houses all the goodies that can easily add color and charm to your kitchen.
How, you ask? Well, in the textiles section, you will be able to find various vintage and colorful cloths like embroidered tablecloths, towels, oven mitts, patterned or patchwork aprons, and table mats — all of which you could use creatively to brighten your kitchen, change its theme, and add personality.
For example, you can add hooks to a wall in the kitchen. Here you can hang your new aprons, which will serve to keep your clothes clean while you're cooking. And when you're not, these patterned and colorful aprons will serve as colorful decor. Or perhaps you found some vibrant vintage tea towels. You can frame these as artwork and put them up on a plain wall or corner in the kitchen.
Be creative with the textiles you find in a thrift store while decorating your kitchen
With the textiles you find at the thrift store, you can also cut them into fabric scraps and strips. Then it's time for a DIY project. You can wrap old mason jars or planters with these fabric scraps and twine. This will immediately give your kitchen a fun farmhouse upgrade. Additionally, you can use these fabric strips to wrap and decorate tea kettles and other appliances when they are not in use. Not only will the fabrics add color, but they'll add softness and warmth as well.
At the thrift store, you should also be able to find table runners and mats. These can instantly add color to a boring dining table and even serve as shelf liners for cabinets. Now, every time you go to grab a plate or dish or your medicine, a pop of color greets you. With other textiles you find, you can make or add colorful padded seat cushions to your dining chairs. Now, every booty will feel comfortable while seated in a well-decorated kitchen.
While you could always upgrade your kitchen with high-end dinnerware that you can easily spot at a thrift store, don't overlook the cheap textiles.