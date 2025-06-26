The High-End Dinnerware Brand That Is Easy To Spot At The Thrift Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a fan of high-end or collectible dinnerware, there's a good chance you know about the MacKenzie‑Childs brand. The joy of spotting those whimsical Courtly Check or hand-painted floral motifs is a thrill like no other, especially in unexpected places. That includes the tens of thousands of thrift stores populating both metropolitan and suburban areas across the country. It's true that some savvy thrift-store employees use the internet to identify valuable items and price them accordingly. Even so, the cost will almost always be far below retail value — and it's quite possible for undiscovered treasures to slip through the cracks.

MacKenzie-Childs pieces are particularly easy to spot because of the bold, hand-painted designs made famous by the original husband-and-wife ceramic artist team Victoria and Richard MacKenzie‑Childs, who founded the company in 1983. Victoria was a graduate of Alfred University's School of Ceramics, bringing her expertise in majolica and ceramic sculpture to the collaboration, with Richard helping to design and hand-craft those now-iconic hand-painted pieces beloved by countless collectors.

They launched the brand from their Aurora, New York, farmhouse and became known for intricate details and the eye-catching hand-painted, black-and-white checkered patterns of their Courtly Check collection. The pieces are equally prized for everyday use, and one of the brand's kettles landed on our list of the best teapots and kettles. But did you know there are real differences between pieces made by the founders and those made after 2001? When sourcing MacKenzie‑Childs dinnerware at thrift, secondhand, or online collector stores, you'll want to know about those changes.