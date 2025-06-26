Ditch Kitchen Cabinets For An Alternative That Shows Off Your Fancy Dishware (And Isn't Exactly An Open Shelf)
If you have fancy dishes, it can feel like a shame to hide them behind a kitchen cabinet. They're a great design element, but can look messy when sitting out or strewn across multiple locations in the kitchen. Luckily, there's a simple alternative that will let your guests see your dishware but has a bit more finesse than simply putting them on a shelf: A wall plate rack.
Wall plate racks are both stylish and practical. You can find them in almost any style or even DIY one to make it perfectly match your kitchen design. They take up less space than a traditional glass cabinet or kitchen dresser, as they hang against the wall and keep your countertops less cluttered with drying dishes. It can also be easier to grab a plate from a rack when cooking than to open all the cabinet doors to look for the right dish. In addition, the rack allows your dishes to drip dry — and you don't have to put anything away. This cuts out a step in the cleaning process while keeping your kitchen neat and stylish.
Where to get fancy dishware for your rack
If you don't already have fancy dishes to show off, there are a few great places to look. An obvious place to start is somewhere like Crate and Barrel, which carries the unique Julo collection that would look amazing on a wooden rack. There are also plenty of brands selling fancy dishes in just about every shape and size on Amazon, so you can find something no matter your style.
If you want to make your kitchen look great on a budget, consider thrifting your plates. If you spend enough time looking, you can find some beautiful pieces at very cheap prices – though finding complete sets can be a bit harder, so thrifted pieces might be better suited to those who like to have an eclectic range of dishware rather than an entire cohesive set. Some vintage dishware you can find at thrift stores is famously durable and beautiful; brand recommendations from Reddit include Corningware, Steelite, and Oneida. However, keep in mind you may want to test old thrifted pieces for lead paint if you plan to use them for food. Still, even if your plates aren't safe to eat off of, they can really tie the look of your kitchen together as decorative items.