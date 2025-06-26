Ditch Kitchen Cabinets For An Alternative That Shows Off Your Fancy Dishware (And Isn't Exactly An Open Shelf)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have fancy dishes, it can feel like a shame to hide them behind a kitchen cabinet. They're a great design element, but can look messy when sitting out or strewn across multiple locations in the kitchen. Luckily, there's a simple alternative that will let your guests see your dishware but has a bit more finesse than simply putting them on a shelf: A wall plate rack.

Wall plate racks are both stylish and practical. You can find them in almost any style or even DIY one to make it perfectly match your kitchen design. They take up less space than a traditional glass cabinet or kitchen dresser, as they hang against the wall and keep your countertops less cluttered with drying dishes. It can also be easier to grab a plate from a rack when cooking than to open all the cabinet doors to look for the right dish. In addition, the rack allows your dishes to drip dry — and you don't have to put anything away. This cuts out a step in the cleaning process while keeping your kitchen neat and stylish.