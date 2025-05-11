The Biggest Mistake People Make When Opting For Butcher Block Countertops

Once a staple in kitchens from the 1970s and '80s, butcher block countertops have long taken a back seat in the world of home design, giving way to more popular materials like quartz, granite, and marble. But these days, the wooden slabs seem to be making a comeback in kitchens across the United States. According to May 2025 data from Google Trends, searches for "butcher block countertops" have increased by more than 5,000% over the past 90 days. But before you go all in on these nostalgic wooden countertops just because they're fashionable again, you may want to consider the biggest mistake folks make: Underestimating how high-maintenance they are.

Sure, butcher block counters can be durable, affordable, and endlessly versatile (wood, in our opinion, is neutral), but they require a ton of upkeep. For one thing, wood is porous, making it susceptible not just to water damage, but to food odors and bacteria, which can become embedded in the wood. Because of this, butcher block counters need to be regularly sealed with food-safe oils, such as mineral or tung, to prevent moisture, smells, and other food particles from seeping into them. Butcher blocks should be oiled at least once a month to keep them in the best condition, although ones in hotter or drier climates may require even more frequent oiling. No doubt, that can take a lot of time out of your schedule every few weeks.