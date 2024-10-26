Why You Should Never Rinse Ground Beef Before Cooking
When you cook with ground beef — perhaps to make a classic cheeseburger or street tacos — you might feel inclined to rinse the raw meat under water before you start the process. After all, you typically wash fresh vegetables and some herbs, right? Well, when it comes to meat, including ground beef, the best option is not to wash or rinse it at all.
The main reason you should not rinse ground beef is because it will potentially spread bacteria in your sink and splash those germs up to three feet around it. This means that not only with the surfaces be unclean, but there could be cross contamination with other ingredients or foods nearby. Some of the common bacterias that might come off the beef include E. Coli and salmonella, both of which could cause you and even pets to get sick. So while we're not doctors, it's best not to rinse the beef if you ask us. Even if you clean your kitchen well after cooking, it takes more than a quick wipe to rid your kitchen of bacteria like E. coli. And besides, cooking the beef is enough to get rid of the bacteria on its own.
Tips for handling ground beef safely
You don't have to rinse raw ground beef to get rid of bacteria like salmonella for eating. The high temperature required to cook ground beef kills any of the bacteria and makes the meat safe for eating — no rinse required. This is partly why it's essential to cook ground beef to a minimum temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Of course, some people like rare burgers and steaks and tartare dishes, but those are best when high-quality and fresh beef is used, which is also kept at a cold temperature.
If the reason for you wanting to rinse ground beef is to ensure that it's safe to eat, there are a handful of ways to tell. Be sure to store the raw ground beef in a fridge set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower before it's time to cook. Also defrost any frozen beef in the fridge rather than on your counter. To test it out, make sure that the beef is firm to touch, doesn't have a foul smell, and that the color is not gray or blue. If any of these factors exist, toss out the ground beef. And to really pull off safe handling and cooking of the meat, here are more tips you need when cooking with ground beef.