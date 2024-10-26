Why You Should Never Rinse Ground Beef Before Cooking

When you cook with ground beef — perhaps to make a classic cheeseburger or street tacos — you might feel inclined to rinse the raw meat under water before you start the process. After all, you typically wash fresh vegetables and some herbs, right? Well, when it comes to meat, including ground beef, the best option is not to wash or rinse it at all.

The main reason you should not rinse ground beef is because it will potentially spread bacteria in your sink and splash those germs up to three feet around it. This means that not only with the surfaces be unclean, but there could be cross contamination with other ingredients or foods nearby. Some of the common bacterias that might come off the beef include E. Coli and salmonella, both of which could cause you and even pets to get sick. So while we're not doctors, it's best not to rinse the beef if you ask us. Even if you clean your kitchen well after cooking, it takes more than a quick wipe to rid your kitchen of bacteria like E. coli. And besides, cooking the beef is enough to get rid of the bacteria on its own.

