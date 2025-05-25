How To Design A Kitchen That Won't Look Dated Down The Line – An Expert Guide

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who's considered designing or re-designing a kitchen knows the potential stress involved and the mistakes you can make. What if you don't choose wisely and are stuck with a potentially expensive makeover that you actually don't love? Whether it's dysfunctional or just not aesthetically what you imagined, the results can be disappointing, to say the least. But there's an even more crucial thing to consider when embarking on a new kitchen journey: longevity. Trends change at least every couple of years, bringing the potential of an outdated kitchen down the line.

Fortunately, there are some very specific things you can do to avoid that scenario. For some insight on how to design a new kitchen that stands the test of time, we reached out to Steven Fernandez, interior design expert and creative director at Residence Supply. Before sharing lots of helpful tips, functional considerations, and interior-decor information, he first summarizes the focal core of any successful kitchen project: "simplicity, balance, and adaptability."

"To kick things off, you should start with a classic layout," says Fernandez, suggesting, for example, a work triangle or creating zoned cooking areas. "I'd stay away from features that are overly trendy, as they may age quickly and look outdated over time. You should choose cabinetry and fixtures with clean lines and timeless profiles, such as shaker or slab-front cabinets." Incorporating a foundational neutral palette allows you to refresh the space over time with simple changes, he explains, like changing accessories or minor updates such as new bar stools measured for a perfect fit and lighting.