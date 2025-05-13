The Right Way To Measure Kitchen Bar Stools For A Perfect Fit
The height of a bar stool is tricky business. You know this if you've been to even a few bars: Not everyone gets it right. Too low and you're at an awkward level in relation to the bar. Too high and you can barely get comfortable under the bar's ledge. The stools' height has to be perfect for both function and comfort, as well as aesthetics. When it comes to your own home, and stools you're going to sit on every day, you want to nail this. We recently looked at how to choose the best kitchen island for your space, so now, how do you complete that island's bar or breakfast nook function — or your home bar in another room — with just the right-sized stools? It's all in how you measure.
First, figure out how many stools you can fit. You want about eight to 10 inches between each one and 14 inches between the last ones and the end of the counter, so people can get in and out with ease. Measure about 24 to 30 inches from the center of one stool to the center of the next. To determine the number of stools before you shop, measure the length of the island and divide by that 24 to 30. Then, to land on that crucial height, 10 inches is a good amount of space for your knees. Measure the height of your bar and subtract 10 — that's how tall your stools should be.
Choosing the right bar stools
Another measurement to keep in mind is your island or bar's overhang. You want yours to extend out about 10 inches so people can scooch in closer, rather than sitting sideways or having their knees keep them far from the counter. Once you know about how many stools you can fit and how tall they should be, you're ready to shop. Keep in mind that the average bar stool is about 28 to 33 inches tall, and kitchen island stools are sometimes shorter, at around 24 to 27 inches. So, whether you're furnishing your home bar or kitchen counter might make a difference. Additionally, if you choose a stool that also has a back and arms, remember to factor in a few more inches for each in terms of width, as these take up a bit more space.
If you shop in person, bring a tape measure, and if you shop online, read the measurements carefully. You can get two modern-rustic, backless bar stools for $40 on Amazon, and they measure just over 25 inches high — perfect for a 35-inch-tall bar. They're just under 12 inches wide. Say your kitchen island is 80 inches long. Divided by 24 inches — as these don't take up much space — and you can comfortably fit three stools. A pair of mid-century, rattan-backed stools are 26½ inches tall, great for a 37-inch-tall counter. Stylish island seating that's extra comfy because it's measured just so? That's one of our favorite kitchen-design trends to follow in 2025.