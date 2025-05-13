The Right Way To Measure Kitchen Bar Stools For A Perfect Fit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The height of a bar stool is tricky business. You know this if you've been to even a few bars: Not everyone gets it right. Too low and you're at an awkward level in relation to the bar. Too high and you can barely get comfortable under the bar's ledge. The stools' height has to be perfect for both function and comfort, as well as aesthetics. When it comes to your own home, and stools you're going to sit on every day, you want to nail this. We recently looked at how to choose the best kitchen island for your space, so now, how do you complete that island's bar or breakfast nook function — or your home bar in another room — with just the right-sized stools? It's all in how you measure.

First, figure out how many stools you can fit. You want about eight to 10 inches between each one and 14 inches between the last ones and the end of the counter, so people can get in and out with ease. Measure about 24 to 30 inches from the center of one stool to the center of the next. To determine the number of stools before you shop, measure the length of the island and divide by that 24 to 30. Then, to land on that crucial height, 10 inches is a good amount of space for your knees. Measure the height of your bar and subtract 10 — that's how tall your stools should be.