How To Choose The Perfect Kitchen Island For Your Space: We Asked 2 Experts

When you have the flexibility to create the kitchen of your dreams (whether that's from scratch or through some dedicated DIY kitchen remodel), chances are you'll gravitate to certain features over others. One that gets plenty of buzz is the kitchen island, a freestanding counter perfect for prep work, storage, gathering, and dining that's one of the design trends that will be following this year. That said, many factors go into choosing the perfect kitchen island, considering every space has its distinct characteristics and each household has its own needs. We spoke to some kitchen design experts to ensure you make the best decision possible when incorporating a kitchen island into your space.

There's nothing worse than going through all the work to install an island and realizing that the size is off, it doesn't suit your needs, or it's not built to last. Size and materials, such as granite or quartz, can certainly guide a budget, so finding the right balance is important to make sure you get what you need. It's also easy to go overboard and try to add every possible upgrade to your island, but do you really need them all? Read on for our top tips to ensure you have the perfect kitchen island for your space.