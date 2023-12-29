A Cast-Iron Griddle Instantly Turns Your Stove Range Into A Makeshift French Top

If you want a range of cooking temperatures for your makeshift French top, only turn on one burner, then you can slide pots from hotter to cooler areas on the cast iron. If you want a large area at the same temperature instead, use both burners and give the griddle plenty of time to warm completely. Remember, you won't be cooking directly on the griddle — your pots go on the cast iron surface, which becomes the heat source.

One of the key advantages of using a cast iron griddle is its exceptional heat retention, so the whole surface will become hot enough for you to cook on with multiple pots and pans of various sizes, with no tipping off the burner grates. Imagine having the space to reduce a bit of red wine for a pan sauce on the hot area while keeping one pot of mashed potatoes and another pot of steamed broccoli all warm on the cooler side — culinary magic that can help you bring all your creations to the table with less stress. You'll see why this stove top style is so popular in busy restaurant kitchens — it gives you command over your cooking surface, allowing you to get more done in the same space. Even if you are just using one or two pans, the efficiency of sliding the pans effortlessly to the right temperature zone and having an instantly hot area makes this a trick worth trying.