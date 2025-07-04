The American-Made Appliance Brand That Isn't What It Used To Be, According To Reddit

When your stove or dishwasher sputters out its last, you probably want to grab a replacement ASAP, but neglecting to do your research leads to mistakes when buying new kitchen appliances. Sometimes it's not even safe to purchase from an old-time, well-respected brand like Viking Range. This all-American company is unfortunately garnering negative online buzz.

Viking has an impressive history: In the 1980s, it released the first professional restaurant-style ranges for home use, which could get way hotter than residential models and conveniently combined an oven and stove top in one. Viking soon became synonymous with luxury, award-winning kitchen equipment for home chefs across America. But if you ask disgruntled customers on Reddit, its products are no longer worth the price.

In one thread, a Redditor said it took months for Viking to replace a dead refrigerator, only for the new fridge to also be defective. They added that the company "has sent wrong parts on multiple occasions throughout the journey." Other commenters relayed similar experiences with unreliable products that took big bucks to fix (and not permanent fixes, either). Another user with a malfunctioning Viking range, refrigerator, and dishwasher was also disappointed with customer service, especially for a luxury brand. Both posters cautioned fellow users to steer clear. And in a thread about Viking's quality, a commenter wrote that their dishwasher broke, and their range also quit twice. "The spare parts are absolutely highway robbery ... All in all, never ever buy Viking again," they concluded.