Let Open Shelving Be A Focal Point In Your Kitchen With This Thrifty Tip
One of the best parts of thrifting is finding hidden gems like tableware with unique patterns, designs, and colors. While it may seem intimidating to mix and match floral plates and pin-striped bowls, with the right decor strategies, thrift shop finds can actually become a focal point in your kitchen. In particular, if you have open shelving in your kitchen, take advantage of the sleek minimalism of the airy cabinet structure to display unique secondhand or vintage mugs and dishes.
Open shelving can be more economical than installing full-on kitchen cabinets and can also reduce clutter by allowing for visibility of all your dining containers. Though it may take a little rearranging and paring down, you can actually lean into the open shelving concept and add visual interest with thrifted dishes. To do so, donate excess or outdated kitchenware and instead embrace secondhand pieces that are both functional and decorative.
Along with some vintage kitchen utensils worth picking up secondhand, such as teak wooden spoons, there are an array of dishes available from all different styles, decades, and eras at thrift shops. After picking up a variety of thrifty plates to show off in your kitchen, it's quite possible you'll find average modern, matched dinnerware sets to be a bit boring.
How to mix and match decorative dishes
A trip to the thrift shop can represent so much more than discounted items; it can open up your imagination. Just like using secondhand jars as repurposed planters, think out of the box when it comes to arranging decorative dishes on the open shelves of your kitchen. Want to add a little brightness to your space in the thick of winter? Look for colorful Fiestaware and other vintage kitchen brands at the thrift shop. Then proudly layer bowls, plates, and serving dishes of different colors and patterns to add vibrancy to your shelves. This works especially well to add intrigue to kitchens with neutral or white shelving and accents.
But that's just one option. The beauty of secondhand shopping is that you can find any decor style you like. For more of a French farmhouse look, peruse the aisles of the thrift store to find dinnerware with florals, delicate painted prints, and simple yet elegant geometric patterns. Balance busier designs with solid colors. Opt for pastels like baby blue or sage to impart tranquility to your space. Or seek out dishes featuring warm colors like maroon, burnt orange, and forest green to give your kitchen a cozy autumn feeling. Mix and match textures and materials, like ceramic, glass, and porcelain. Once you thrift tableware to be the focal point of your kitchen, your space will take on more personality — and make decorative use of that open shelving.