The Vintage Kitchen Utensils That Are Worth Picking Up Secondhand

Thrifted kitchen items are all the rage: From cookware to decor to serveware, more people are leaning into the eclectic and artful aesthetics of vintage items incorporated into their spaces, as well as the potential savings of secondhand shopping and the thrill of the hunt across markets, shops, and online resellers. Dining-table chairs are a smart item to thrift, for example, and vintage Pyrex casserole and baking dishes are surging in popularity. Another kitchen category you should absolutely peruse vintage shops for? Kitchen utensils — a specific kind of kitchen utensils.

Teak wood utensils are a treasure to find secondhand. Teak wood in general is a highly sought-after material, from spoons to coffee tables. It's relatively rare, and the process to harvest and refine it is labor-intensive, and usually done with sustainability in mind. It's prized for its unrivaled durability as well as for its appealing look — teak is somehow rustic and modern at once, and any touches of it you can get into your kitchen make for an instant style upgrade. Importantly, though, not only do utensils in teak come with that durability, but they're also gentle on your cookware, heat-resistant, and easy to care for. Teak doesn't absorb particles and odors like other woods, and can be easily rinsed. All of this adds up to teak wood utensils being pretty pricey new, but you can find them cheaper secondhand. Whenever you see teak wood utensils in a thrift shop, don't pass them up.