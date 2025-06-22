Are Open Shelves Cheaper Than Installing Full Kitchen Cabinets?

If your existing kitchen cabinets are outdated or damaged, you may be considering an upgrade. However, installing new or custom kitchen cabinetry is the most expensive part of remodeling a kitchen, especially if you're choosing high-quality wood and premium hardware. There are a few alternatives to kitchen cabinets that are more affordable and will still make your kitchen easy to use. You can even find options that complement your existing kitchen decor and your own personal aesthetics. But what about open shelving? Is it worth it?

Open shelving is one hack that will save you so much space and money. In fact, it can save you between $2,500 and $10,000, depending on how much shelving you need and the materials (and features) you choose. Cabinetry can cost as much as $4,000 for pre-built cabinets for a 10-square-foot kitchen if you're going with a store like IKEA and $12,000 or more if you hire a master cabinetmaker or choose high-end materials and bespoke features. Conversely, open shelving may cost between $50 and $100 per shelf or around $1,500 in total, depending on the number of shelves, materials, labor costs, and whether you're choosing prefabricated shelving or custom shelving.

Even if you find affordable kitchen cabinets, open shelving may still be less expensive because you don't have to invest in custom design features. Additionally, the shelves require fewer materials to build. You still have the freedom to create a shelving design that offers perfectly tailored storage solutions, enhances your kitchen's overall flow, and increases its functionality — you just won't have to pay thousands for cabinet boxes.