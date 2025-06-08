This Is The Most Expensive Part Of Remodeling Your Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Remodeling a kitchen is quite the experience. You channel everything into a space that's transforming in front of your eyes: From finances to creativity and — in all honesty — the last few drops of your extremely drained energy reserves. There is always an immediate question of budget, not to mention the stress of figuring out how to design a kitchen that won't look dated down the line. Nobody needs the expense of a remodeling mission re-rearing its head, do they? So which is the one part of renovating a kitchen that eats the most away from your precious budget. The answer: cabinets.
Cabinets are costly; it's an unfortunate truth of life. The average price is between $150 and $500 per foot for new installations, which can quickly tally up as high as $15,000 to replace a large kitchen. Even smaller spaces can rack up to a hefty price tag, so it's best to budget at least $4,500 on cabinets alone — even with modestly-sized kitchens. When budgeting for a remodel, those cabinets will carve out a large proportion of your savings.
How to cut cabinet-related costs
It's not all doom and gloom. There are some ways to cut cabinet costs. Painting cabinets is one of the best tips for a money-saving DIY kitchen remodel. Respraying rather than replacing could save you up to 70% on those scary figures. A word of warning: Check whether you have one of the types of wood kitchen cabinets you should never paint. Otherwise, it's a green light. Purchase primer and paint, and refresh your cupboards for minimal cost.
If that sounds too strenuous, you don't have to paint outdated kitchen cabinets to give them a makeover. Another option is peel-and-stick paper, which apply directly to cabinet doors, like this waterproof black wood-effect example or this pale-coloured wood-effect adhesive paper. Inexpensive and easily applied, these papers are the route to a budget-friendly way of breathing life back into worn-looking kitchen cabinets without replacing the whole units.
However, for those with their hearts (and budgets) set on expensive cabinets, it is worth the splurge. Fresh-looking kitchens increase the value of a property, especially when you've implemented a timeless design and invested in premium choices, like built-in cabinets. If you eventually sell your property, there's a high chance you'll see a return on that initial investment.