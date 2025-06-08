This Is The Most Expensive Part Of Remodeling Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Remodeling a kitchen is quite the experience. You channel everything into a space that's transforming in front of your eyes: From finances to creativity and — in all honesty — the last few drops of your extremely drained energy reserves. There is always an immediate question of budget, not to mention the stress of figuring out how to design a kitchen that won't look dated down the line. Nobody needs the expense of a remodeling mission re-rearing its head, do they? So which is the one part of renovating a kitchen that eats the most away from your precious budget. The answer: cabinets.

Cabinets are costly; it's an unfortunate truth of life. The average price is between $150 and $500 per foot for new installations, which can quickly tally up as high as $15,000 to replace a large kitchen. Even smaller spaces can rack up to a hefty price tag, so it's best to budget at least $4,500 on cabinets alone — even with modestly-sized kitchens. When budgeting for a remodel, those cabinets will carve out a large proportion of your savings.