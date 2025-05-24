The Types Of Wood Kitchen Cabinets You Should Never Paint

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you gearing up to address kitchen-design flaws you need to fix before selling your home? Or remodeling your kitchen to be the room of your dreams? Your cabinets are one of the biggest pieces of the puzzle. Not only are they your crucial storage system for everything from pantry items to cookware to dishes, they line your space and cover your walls, so their color and material really set the tone for your entire kitchen.

Do you want to recreate the ultimate retro kitchen? Or design a flawless minimalist kitchen? Or pursue any of the year's best kitchen-design trends? You're going to have to address your cabinets. And while paint might seem like a go-to for a refresh, especially if you don't have a full renovation with all new cabinets in your budget, there are certain types of wood cabinets you should never paint. It's important to learn what they are and how can you still update your kitchen and the look of your cabinets even if paint wouldn't look so great or hold up well.

The types of wood to avoid painting if your cabinets are made from them include anything that is hard maple, any open-grained woods like oak, any wood that has a lot of detail or has been damaged or warped, and — plot twist — also anything that is, in fact, not wood at all, such as laminate, vinyl, or stainless steel. Let's look at why, and what to do instead.