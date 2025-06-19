Pegboard Is A Storage Savior For Small Kitchens. Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a home cook with tiny kitchen and a big imagination, you know the struggle of storing all your pots, pans, pantry staples, and so forth in your cabinets and drawers. While your designated storage spaces might be stuffed and overflowing, that blank wall in your kitchen is practically begging to be utilized. Enter the pegboard, a humble, holey wall fixture that can revolutionize your home kitchen. You typically hang it with screws, using wooden strips to create space between the wall and the board. That way, you have room to insert hooks or pegs into the holes and hang objects.

You might associate pegboards with workshops and garage toolkits, but when installed in your kitchen, this simple grid of evenly-spaced holes can be surprisingly stylish, not to mention endlessly customizable. Famously, one of celebrity chef Julia Child's signature kitchen design tips involved installing pegboard walls. No matter where she set up shop, from Cambridge, Massachusetts to her house in Provence, France, you could find knives, whisks, rolling pins, and more adorning her walls.

Not only does it reduce your kitchen's clutter, but it also keeps your most-used essentials ready at arm's length. Suddenly, there's now room for everything in your kitchen. No more are the days of rummaging through cabinets, searching for that one tool or ingredient mid-recipe. Even if you don't have a large, blank wall in your kitchen, don't worry. Pegboards can fill even the smallest of voids, including the wall above your stove or your countertop backsplash. With the proper supply of pegboard hooks and accessories (like the 121-piece set sold by SEDY), you can hang up just about anything.