12 Genius Tips, Tricks, And Hacks To Organize Cooking Utensils (And Keep Them That Way!)

There are several essential tools every kitchen must have. If you open your kitchen drawers, you'll likely find several different types of whisks alongside various nylon turners, slotted spoons, serving spoons, can openers, tongs, and countless knives. The problem, of course, is keeping so many tools organized and readily accessible when you need them. No one wants added clutter in their kitchen. Plus, when you're preparing a recipe, you don't always have tons of time to sift through a jumbled mess of cooking utensils to find the specific item you need.

If you're tired of fighting the kitchen chaos, we have several genius hacks to help you get all of those cooking utensils organized. Before you choose a hack, take a few minutes to weed through your collection. If you have too many duplicates of a particular tool or any specialty utensils that you never use, consider donating them or moving them to a less prime location. This will help ensure that the utensils you do use regularly are the focus of your new organization system.