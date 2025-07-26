Spode's Blue Italian Dishware Line Is Still A Kitchen Classic — Here's How To Find It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of our favorite current kitchen design trends is weaving in vintage touches. Things you inherit that have been passed down through generations, others you find at thrift stores or flea markets, or antiques you save for — these items personalize your kitchen, add depth and uniqueness, and create a cozy aesthetic rich with colors, patterns, and textures. There are certain product lines that are especially desirable when you're mixing vintage styles with modern in your kitchen. Libbey glasses, Pyrex cookware and bakeware, and Revere Ware pots and pans are just some of the old-school kitchen brands that make the ultimate thrift-store finds. Another name you should definitely have on your list: Spode.

Spode is world-renowned for its beautiful dishware. Its Blue Italian line has been one of its most popular designs for decades. With its charming, imagined bucolic Italian countryside scene done in regal blue, this line is easy to spot in secondhand and antiue shops, and promises an instant style boost for your kitchen. Spode has produced many dishes over its years — and continues to do so today — distributing its crockery far and wide, so the good news is that if you'd rather have new Blue Italian Spode dishes, you can easily buy them. But sometimes it's more fun to hunt for older examples. Simply familiarize yourself with the pattern and look for Spode's name on the base of the dishes and plates. If it's especially old, this dishware may also be labeled Copeland, Garrett, or Copeland & Garrett — from 1833 to 1966, Spode was under the ownership of one or both of these names.