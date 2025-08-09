10 Signs You Should Leave Behind That Vintage Dishware You're Eying At The Thrift Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We know there are many temptations when looking at vintage dishware in a thrift store, but there are lots of reasons you shouldn't take some of them home with you. The main problem is that many of the materials used to create some dishware and to give them their color aren't food safe. As a result, some of the best vintage kitchen thrift store finds are only valuable as display items in your kitchen or dining area rather than for their intended use.

Dangerous vintage dishware gives off red flags to warn you against using it, as it could be harmful to you and your family. Yes, some of it requires guesswork, but there are some clear warning signs, too. One thing you need to know is the age of the item and if it was created before certain toxic materials were regulated in the dishware-making process. Even without knowing the age, you can determine the safety of the dishware by checking factors like color, integrity, country of origin, and information written on the piece itself. Plus, there are a few simple tests you can run in a thrift store. So, let's do a deep dive into the signs that can alert you to whether that vintage dishware you want to buy is a safe bet or not.