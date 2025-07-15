Why You Should Stop Using Those Vintage Plastic Food Containers From Your Grandma

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever stumbled upon a stash of vintage 1970s plastic containers, or inherited a load of them from your grandma? The brightly colored containers with snappy lids are a charming part of kitchen nostalgia, as are the famous Tupperware parties of yesteryear. Perhaps issues of food safety with these collectible pieces has never occurred to you — but unfortunately, it's something to consider. By today's standards, they can actually be harmful to the food and health status of your entire household.

Most older plastic food containers contain BPA (Bisphenol A), a chemical commonly used in hard, clear plastics. FDA regulators originally approved BPA for food-contact as far back as the 1960s, long before BPA was identified as a potential endocrine disrupter, which contributes to negative brain effects, hormone development, and other health concerns. In 2014, the FDA advised against BPA for use in baby bottles and sippy cups, but Tupperware had already removed it from its products by 2010.

This, sadly, means that pieces manufactured before that year should be retired from active use. Even if the pieces look fine and have no obvious cracks, scratches, or discoloration, they can still be dangerous, as older Tupperware likely saw a lot of consistent use, potentially causing micro-cracks. Sunlight from picnics, plus exposure to heated or acidic foods, could cause plastic polymers to break down, making it easier for BPA to leach into foods even years later. And it's not just BPA; others serious contaminants in Tupperware have come to light in recent years.