Why You Should Be Using Glass Storage Containers Instead Of Plastic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Plastic food containers have been a mainstay in American kitchens since the heyday of Tupperware parties in the 1950s and '60s. They still feature prominently in most homeware stores, but there's a definite shift happening. Manufacturers are catching up with the science and sentiment of consumers wanting better options, specifically ones made of glass. Plastic is a hard habit to break, but transitioning to glass food-storage containers brings a whole host of benefits.

First and foremast, using glass instead of plastic enhances food safety. Plastic food containers shed small plastic particles over time — known as microplastics and nanoplastics — which can introduce chemicals into foods stored within them. This can happen whether the food is stored at room temperature, refrigerated, or heated — with microwaving drastically increasing the danger of chemical release. Even BPA-free labels don't guarantee the absence of other harmful chemicals.

By contrast, glass is non-porous, so it doesn't leach toxins into food, regardless of temperatures. It's also resistant to chemical changes, so glass containers don't absorb food flavors, moisture, or bacteria. This makes glass a safer option for storing, reheating, and freezing your food. In addition, glass supports environmental sustainability as it's fully and endlessly recyclable. The process of recycling plastic is less efficient, and the material quality degrades each time it's repurposed. The original production of plastic also contributes highly to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. On top of the health and environmental benefits, glass food containers are more functional and versatile.