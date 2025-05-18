Why You Should Be Using Glass Storage Containers Instead Of Plastic
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Plastic food containers have been a mainstay in American kitchens since the heyday of Tupperware parties in the 1950s and '60s. They still feature prominently in most homeware stores, but there's a definite shift happening. Manufacturers are catching up with the science and sentiment of consumers wanting better options, specifically ones made of glass. Plastic is a hard habit to break, but transitioning to glass food-storage containers brings a whole host of benefits.
First and foremast, using glass instead of plastic enhances food safety. Plastic food containers shed small plastic particles over time — known as microplastics and nanoplastics — which can introduce chemicals into foods stored within them. This can happen whether the food is stored at room temperature, refrigerated, or heated — with microwaving drastically increasing the danger of chemical release. Even BPA-free labels don't guarantee the absence of other harmful chemicals.
By contrast, glass is non-porous, so it doesn't leach toxins into food, regardless of temperatures. It's also resistant to chemical changes, so glass containers don't absorb food flavors, moisture, or bacteria. This makes glass a safer option for storing, reheating, and freezing your food. In addition, glass supports environmental sustainability as it's fully and endlessly recyclable. The process of recycling plastic is less efficient, and the material quality degrades each time it's repurposed. The original production of plastic also contributes highly to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. On top of the health and environmental benefits, glass food containers are more functional and versatile.
Glass containers are durable, functional, and versatile
Even the clearest plastic food containers are opaque at best, making contents a semi-mystery without labeling and re-labeling per use. Glass containers are truly transparent, making it far easier to identify stored food. This facilitates better organization and reduces food waste, since the contents are visible and accessible, reminding household members of what's available. No more lifting lids and being hit with the sights and odors of unexpectedly spoiled food.
Speaking of odors, have you ever noticed how plastic containers tend to absorb both odors and colors? This often results in staining from foods such as tomato sauce, yellow curries, and certain spices, including turmeric, saffron, paprika, and chili powder. Glass remains stain-free, while resisting odor and flavor retention. It's durable and easy to clean as well, withstanding high dishwasher heats without degrading in quality.
It's important to note that the type of glass used for food storage is crucial. If you frequently freeze leftovers or cook in batches and freeze portions for future meals, be aware that some glass containers can be problematic, particularly mason-style lidded glass jars. The reason you shouldn't freeze your food in glass jars is that many are made from non-tempered glass with tiny air bubbles that are sensitive to varying temperatures. The bubbles can expand and contract when reaching freezing temperatures, potentially causing them to shatter. When filled with food and liquids, which also expand when frozen, that's a double whammy for cracked glass containers.
Affordability of plastic versus glass storage containers
Glass storage containers can be a larger upfront cost when compared to plastic, but the longevity and durability factors can balance that out over time. Plenty of retailers sell glass containers for use in your refrigerator, pantry, or freezer. Well-known, high-quality manufacturers such as Pyrex and Rubbermaid have a large presence on Amazon, as well as in stores. The Amazon Basics line offers streamlined, well-priced glass food containers as well.
Even better deals appear in large home centers such as Ikea. Kitchen and pantry storage hacks abound, but one specific to glass containers arose from a Tasting Table writer cruising through the mazes of TikTok. She stumbled upon a cheap Ikea product that instantly upgrades pantry storage, though it's a quirky hack that requires two steps.
Start by purchasing a 34-ounce IKEA KARAFF Carafe for just $1.99, ordinarily marketed as a holder of liquids such as juice or iced tea. The clear glass carafe allows easy viewing, and it's 7.75 inches tall for maximizing vertical space. But it doesn't come with a lid, so the next step in this hack is purchasing a two-pack of IKEA FÖRSEGLA Coasters. They happen to be the perfect fit for lidding this particular carafe, and they cost just $3.49 for the set. They're made from natural bamboo, making this storage container completely plastic-free. It's not completely airtight, so its best use is storing dry pantry goods.