The Cheap IKEA Product That Instantly Upgrades Pantry Storage
The kitchen pantry can be a tricky place to organize, especially when it comes to all of the different kinds of foods that you have to make space for, including various dry grains like rice and cereals. Your pantry should be organized so that you can find what you need quickly, and there's a cheap IKEA product that may just be the solution — and it looks aesthetically pleasing too. For your pantry storage needs, try IKEA's 34-ounce KARAFF Carafe, which you may already be using to serve fresh green juice or other beverages.
Leave it to TikTok to give us this genius hack, which only costs $1.99 (plus tax) for each ingredient that needs to be organized in that unruly pantry. The carafe is made of glass, so you will be able to easily spot that quinoa, brown rice, or those dried cranberries in no time. Because the containers are tall rather than wide, they should also allow for more shelf space compared to the bulky boxes many of those foods are often packaged in. Additionally, you will need to purchase some IKEA's FÖRSEGLA Coasters for $3.49, which double as a lid for the carafe. It's not necessarily an airtight container, so be mindful of the types of foods you store, or find another lid that closes more securely.
More storage container ideas to organize your pantry
The carafe is one cheap option for food storage, but the Swedish-based retailer has other options as well. For an airtight container, look into its IKEA 365+ Jar with lid that goes for $9.99. This container is made specifically for food storage and is safe to store everything from flour to coffee, according to the product description. Its lid is also airtight, which will prevent moisture buildup and keep the food fresh. Another option is IKEA's KORKEN Jar with a lid, which resembles a Mason jar with a snap lid, priced at $2.29. It offers a 34-ounce capacity and is available in both clear and brown-red.
If you don't live near an IKEA or prefer to shop online, there are plenty of options on Amazon. We found Liuruiyu airtight containers that come with bamboo lids and are sold in various sizes for your food storage needs. This set of six 37-ounce Glass Food Storage Jars with lids is priced at $26.99, though you could also go with the brand's 27-ounce Glass Food Jar Six-Pack at $25.99. The price is a bit higher compared to IKEA, but you get more containers, and each set comes with the lids. Both work for foods like dry grains, candies, crackers, or any other food that's safe to store in the pantry. After you secure your glass containers, here are more pantry storage hacks, including where to store what for easy access.