The Cheap IKEA Product That Instantly Upgrades Pantry Storage

The kitchen pantry can be a tricky place to organize, especially when it comes to all of the different kinds of foods that you have to make space for, including various dry grains like rice and cereals. Your pantry should be organized so that you can find what you need quickly, and there's a cheap IKEA product that may just be the solution — and it looks aesthetically pleasing too. For your pantry storage needs, try IKEA's 34-ounce KARAFF Carafe, which you may already be using to serve fresh green juice or other beverages.

Leave it to TikTok to give us this genius hack, which only costs $1.99 (plus tax) for each ingredient that needs to be organized in that unruly pantry. The carafe is made of glass, so you will be able to easily spot that quinoa, brown rice, or those dried cranberries in no time. Because the containers are tall rather than wide, they should also allow for more shelf space compared to the bulky boxes many of those foods are often packaged in. Additionally, you will need to purchase some IKEA's FÖRSEGLA Coasters for $3.49, which double as a lid for the carafe. It's not necessarily an airtight container, so be mindful of the types of foods you store, or find another lid that closes more securely.