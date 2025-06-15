The Most Collectible Brand Of Vintage Dishware If You're Hunting For Jadeite

The past is so now: While vintage is always in style, currently many people are especially interested in creating a dream retro kitchen. While there are ways to emulate certain aesthetics with contemporary products, nothing beats the real thing. That's why we've been studying up on some of the brands that make for ultimate thrift-store finds, from Libbey glasses to Pyrex casserole dishes. And the prettiest line without a doubt is jadeite dinnerware. That distinctive milky yet almost glowing light green is an enchanting pop of unexpected color for any kitchen or dining room, and also immediately signals midcentury vintage chic. Three brands are known for their jadeite collections, but it's Fire-King that's the true golden find.

McKee and Jeanette are the other producers of jadeite products, but Anchor Hocking/Fire-King's dishware is especially valuable. It was introduced in 1945 and discontinued in 1976 — Fire-King did revive its jadeite production in 2000, but not in the same patterns as the original line, and with a recognizable Fire-King 2000 stamp. True vintage Fire-King has a different logo stamp, and comes in patterns like the sought-after "Swirl" — sets of which can fetch hundreds of dollars. Other motifs to look for include shell, fish scale, and three wrap-around bands. The bigger the set in the rarer the pattern, the more money Fire-King jadeite is worth. Certain single items are particularly valuable, too, such as the ball jug, which can sell for thousands of dollars.