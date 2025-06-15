The Most Collectible Brand Of Vintage Dishware If You're Hunting For Jadeite
The past is so now: While vintage is always in style, currently many people are especially interested in creating a dream retro kitchen. While there are ways to emulate certain aesthetics with contemporary products, nothing beats the real thing. That's why we've been studying up on some of the brands that make for ultimate thrift-store finds, from Libbey glasses to Pyrex casserole dishes. And the prettiest line without a doubt is jadeite dinnerware. That distinctive milky yet almost glowing light green is an enchanting pop of unexpected color for any kitchen or dining room, and also immediately signals midcentury vintage chic. Three brands are known for their jadeite collections, but it's Fire-King that's the true golden find.
McKee and Jeanette are the other producers of jadeite products, but Anchor Hocking/Fire-King's dishware is especially valuable. It was introduced in 1945 and discontinued in 1976 — Fire-King did revive its jadeite production in 2000, but not in the same patterns as the original line, and with a recognizable Fire-King 2000 stamp. True vintage Fire-King has a different logo stamp, and comes in patterns like the sought-after "Swirl" — sets of which can fetch hundreds of dollars. Other motifs to look for include shell, fish scale, and three wrap-around bands. The bigger the set in the rarer the pattern, the more money Fire-King jadeite is worth. Certain single items are particularly valuable, too, such as the ball jug, which can sell for thousands of dollars.
How to spot Fire-King jadeite
It's worth brushing up on the history of vintage cookware before buying, both so you can spot authentic items and use them safely. The McKee Glass Company was actually the first brand to debut jadeite dinnerware, releasing its debut products in 1930. The Jeanette Glass Company followed two years later. It's believed the happy, calming green was introduced to cheer people up during the Great Depression. Anchor-Hocking joined the mix in the 1942 with the Fire-King line, but it had already been creating kitchenware lines in pretty hues. These companies were using a new technology, borosilicate glass, to offer a higher level of heat resistance for kitchenware, and they continued to evolve as better glasses were developed.
McKee products are marked with a brand stamp, whereas most Jeanette items are not; however, both glow under black light. The reason their green jadeite glows is because uranium was added to the glass achieve the hue; Fire-King doesn't contain uranium, so it does not glow. Fire-King jadeite is pretty tough in the high temperatures of an oven, thanks to its glass construction. But the vessels aren't microwave safe and might crack if placed on a hot stovetop. They also shouldn't go in the dishwasher, lest their gorgeous shine begin to fade.
Because Fire-King jadeite already sells for so much at online marketplaces like eBay, it can also be prohibitively pricey at antique shops. Enjoy the thrill of the hunt by scouring thrift stores, flea markets, and estate sales, for the best deals, and take care of your Fire-King jadeite with gentle hand-washing.