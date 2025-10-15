It's Worth Stopping At This Home Store For Unique Candle Holders For Your Holiday Table

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

HomeGoods is one of our favorite places to shop because of its amazing variety of inexpensive kitchen gadgets, cookware, and bakeware. But during the holiday season, the store's expansive selection is even more magical. You can find everything you need to host a stress-free holiday dinner party or just dress your dinner table up to the nines — and it will cost much, much less than shopping at stores like Williams Sonoma or Crate & Barrel.

In fact, this HomeGoods "Wicked" glassware is a cheaper alternative to Anthropologie's line, and the store has hundreds of other decorative and traditional glassware and dining options. One HomeGoods find that we're loving right now is the Balsam & Fir reindeer candleholders. They are simple and go with any holiday decorating style. Picture them in the center of your table as you and your friends and family sit down for an elegant, candlelit dinner.

We're not sure how much these cost at HomeGoods, as the store doesn't sell or list its products on its website. However, you can find them being resold on Poshmark and Etsy for between $30 and $35. But our guess is that they are around $17 at HomeGoods stores. If you can't find them at HomeGoods, you can check TJ Maxx and Marshall's, as all three stores are owned by the same parent company and often have the same products.