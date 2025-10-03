This HomeGoods Wicked Glassware Is A Cheaper Alternative To Anthropologie's Line
We love kitchen items inspired by our favorite movies as much as the next person, but there comes a point where spending so much money on a single piece of kitchenware just feels a little ridiculous, even if that movie is the much-beloved "Wicked." That said, Anthropologie's latest range of glassware inspired by "Wicked" has taken the internet by storm (or by broom, in this case). They feature two patterns; one decorated in Elphaba's signature green and adorned with a little witch hat and the other, Glinda's iconic pink featuring a tiny wand emblem that truly give off the essence of dancing through life. The only problem is that a singular glass costs $16. Enter our unsung hero and dupe-carrying extraordinaire: HomeGoods.
While we already know that we can find all sorts of gourmet foods at HomeGoods, the retailer knows a thing or two about good deals, also. Though they aren't an exact replica of Anthropologie's version, HomeGoods is selling "Wicked" themed glassware in a two-pack for about $14.99, which translates to just $7 per glass. That's nearly a $10 price difference per glass compared to Anthropologie's. Not to mention, identical glasses are also sold at Target in the two-pack for about $32.99, making HomeGoods' glasses the best deal overall for any "Wicked" fans out there.
HomeGoods' wicked-inspired glassware is certainly spellbinding
The "Wicked" glassware at HomeGoods is available in multiple sets, so some days you can choose to practice your hair flips, and other days you can fit in some broom practice. You can decide between a pack with shimmering gold character silhouettes, character quotes alongside their respective silhouettes, or a set stamped with Elphaba's witch hat and broom and Glinda's university essentials. These glasses are made in the "beer can style" and come with a lid and a straw that will help make sure you don't spill your "Wicked"-inspired popular punch.
The glassware set at HomeGoods is part of an official collaboration between "Wicked" and Dragon Glassware, which also made "Wicked"-themed wine glasses, tumblers, and coffee mugs for the movie. In comparison, Anthropologie's version doesn't appear to be licensed, but rather simply inspired by the movie. The HomeGoods glasses are slightly smaller than Anthropologie's, however, sitting at 16 ounces per glass versus 17.3 ounces per glass. But, that just means the HomeGoods' version is the perfect size to carry a grande "Wicked"-inspired drink from Starbucks. Trust us, your budget will certainly feel like it's defying gravity after this swap.