This HomeGoods Wicked Glassware Is A Cheaper Alternative To Anthropologie's Line

We love kitchen items inspired by our favorite movies as much as the next person, but there comes a point where spending so much money on a single piece of kitchenware just feels a little ridiculous, even if that movie is the much-beloved "Wicked." That said, Anthropologie's latest range of glassware inspired by "Wicked" has taken the internet by storm (or by broom, in this case). They feature two patterns; one decorated in Elphaba's signature green and adorned with a little witch hat and the other, Glinda's iconic pink featuring a tiny wand emblem that truly give off the essence of dancing through life. The only problem is that a singular glass costs $16. Enter our unsung hero and dupe-carrying extraordinaire: HomeGoods.

While we already know that we can find all sorts of gourmet foods at HomeGoods, the retailer knows a thing or two about good deals, also. Though they aren't an exact replica of Anthropologie's version, HomeGoods is selling "Wicked" themed glassware in a two-pack for about $14.99, which translates to just $7 per glass. That's nearly a $10 price difference per glass compared to Anthropologie's. Not to mention, identical glasses are also sold at Target in the two-pack for about $32.99, making HomeGoods' glasses the best deal overall for any "Wicked" fans out there.