Wicked-Inspired Popular Punch Recipe
Looking to add some Broadway magic to your Oscars viewing party? Cheer for your favorite witches with the help of this "Wicked"-inspired punch, a vibrant blend of pink and green elements that pays homage to the musical film's iconic characters in a pretty little package.
According to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, the pink base, featuring vodka, sparkling rosé, pink cranberry juice, and elderflower liqueur, pays tribute to Glinda's signature style, while green garnishes of mint and lime represent Elphaba's iconic transformation. The combination of the sweet, floral, and effervescent notes makes for a balanced drink that's both sophisticated and crowd-pleasing.
Make this punch the night before the Oscars and get ready to thirst the quench of your friends in style. With beautiful pink and green garnishes, your guests will feel like they're toasting to the movie's success and to the first meeting of our favorite witches at Shiz. If you're a dedicated fan of the musical or film, this recipe will charm you with Glinda's signature style and Elphie's wit.
Gather the ingredients for this Wicked-inspired punch
To make this Popular-inspired punch, you'll need vodka, elderflower liqueur, fresh lime juice, pink cranberry juice, and sparkling rosé wine for the base. For the green and pink garnishes, grab some beautiful fresh raspberries, pomegranate seeds, fresh mint leaves, and lime slices.
Step 1: Mix the drink base
In a large punch bowl, mix vodka, elderflower liqueur, fresh lime juice, and cranberry juice.
Step 2: Stir and refrigerate
Stir until well blended. Refrigerate the mixture for at least 30 minutes to ensure it's perfectly chilled.
Step 3: Add ice
Remove punch from fridge and add ice to the bowl.
Step 4: Top with rosé
Top the mixture with sparkling rosé wine. Stir gently to combine.
Step 5: Add garnishes
Add raspberries, lime slices, fresh mint leaves, and pomegranate seeds to garnish.
Step 6: Serve the Popular punch
Ladle punch into the prepared glasses and serve immediately.
Wicked-Inspired Popular Punch Recipe
For the perfect punch to serve at your Oscars viewing party, mix up this pink and green "Wicked"-inspired Popular punch that brims with fruity flavors.
Ingredients
- 1 cup vodka
- 1 cup elderflower liqueur
- 1 cup fresh lime juice
- 1 cup pink cranberry juice
- 2 cups sparkling rosé wine
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
- 1 cup pomegranate seeds
Optional Ingredients
- Fresh mint leaves, for garnish
- Lime slices, for garnish
Directions
- In a large punch bowl, mix vodka, elderflower liqueur, fresh lime juice, and cranberry juice.
- Stir until well blended. Refrigerate the mixture for at least 30 minutes to ensure it's perfectly chilled.
- Remove punch from fridge and add ice to the bowl.
- Top the mixture with sparkling rosé wine. Stir gently to combine.
- Add raspberries, lime slices, fresh mint leaves, and pomegranate seeds to garnish.
- Ladle punch into the prepared glasses and serve immediately.
How can I make this Wicked-inspired punch non-alcoholic?
If you want to serve a non-alcoholic version of this Popular punch, don't fret — there are perfectly easily things you can do to make this drink perfect for the non-drinkers at your Oscars viewing party. The first method is to simply substitute the alcoholic ingredients with non-alcoholic alternatives: replace the vodka with extra pink cranberry juice, substitute the elderflower liqueur with elderflower syrup (Belvoir and Monin make good options) or elderflower cordial from Bottlegreen, and swap the sparkling rosé for a combination of sparkling water and a splash of white grape juice. This maintains the drink's flavor profile while keeping it alcohol-free.
The second approach is to use the growing variety of non-alcoholic spirits and wines now available. Brands like Seedlip offer alcohol-free botanical drinks that can replace vodka; Monday Zero Alcohol Gin provides a similar botanical profile. For the sparkling rosé, try Surely's Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé or Thomson & Scott's Noughty Alcohol-Free Sparkling Rosé. These alternatives will help you to maintain the sophisticated feel of the original cocktail while making it accessible to all guests.
What should I serve at an Oscars viewing party alongside this punch?
To accompany this Popular punch at your watch party, we recommend pairing it with a selection of pink and green party appetizers and foods. For a starter, grab a plate of pink-hued deviled eggs tinged with the blush of homemade beet dye. For a light side, make a large batch of grilled strawberry balsamic chicken and spinach salad and serve it in small ramekins or glass ice cream dishes for easy, fancy transportation.
For a main, our bewitching beet ravioli will leave everyone completely charmed. For dessert, go for the ultimate wow factor with our very wicked, very popular pink and green layer cake. If you don't fancy yourself much of a pastry chef, then a tray of gorgeous zesty grapefruit bars and some blushing "less mess" Neapolitan cupcakes will do just fine. Decorate the table with pink and green garnishes, give everyone their choice of Team Glinda or Team Elphaba stickers, and you've got yourself the makings of a night to remember.