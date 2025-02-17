Wicked-Inspired Popular Punch Recipe

Looking to add some Broadway magic to your Oscars viewing party? Cheer for your favorite witches with the help of this "Wicked"-inspired punch, a vibrant blend of pink and green elements that pays homage to the musical film's iconic characters in a pretty little package.

According to Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest, the pink base, featuring vodka, sparkling rosé, pink cranberry juice, and elderflower liqueur, pays tribute to Glinda's signature style, while green garnishes of mint and lime represent Elphaba's iconic transformation. The combination of the sweet, floral, and effervescent notes makes for a balanced drink that's both sophisticated and crowd-pleasing.

Make this punch the night before the Oscars and get ready to thirst the quench of your friends in style. With beautiful pink and green garnishes, your guests will feel like they're toasting to the movie's success and to the first meeting of our favorite witches at Shiz. If you're a dedicated fan of the musical or film, this recipe will charm you with Glinda's signature style and Elphie's wit.

