Bewitching Beet Ravioli Recipe

Valentine's Day means all things heart-shaped for every meal. So, why not make bright pink heart ravioli with the gorgeous color of freshly roasted beets? Leah Maroney uses all the parts of the beet to create these beautiful ravioli. The root of the beet creates the deep color of the dough, while the beet greens create a flavorful pesto for the filling. "Beet greens are an underutilized ingredient. They're packed full of flavor and color and are similar to spinach and Swiss chard. I love how they taste sauteed and blended with garlic," says Maroney.

The filling and topping use an unlikely ingredient — crumbled Biscoff cookies. The texture and sweetness complement the earthy flavor of the beets and add a hint of caramel-toasted goodness that just has to be tasted. Since the ravioli are full of complex flavors, we've kept the sauce simple. Garlic and lemon zest are added to browned butter for a nutty, bright sauce. Serve the ravioli with plenty of Parmesan cheese — it's the perfect romantic meal for Valentine's Day.