Eggscellent Easter Deviled Eggs Appetizer Recipe

While the exact date of Easter varies from year to year, the holiday often occurs just as spring is really starting to get underway. The colors we associate with the festivities are the same ones we see on the flowers that are beginning to bloom — and the ones we duplicate when dyeing eggs to fill our Easter baskets. Recipe developer Kara Barrett took inspiration from that very tradition when creating this unique take on deviled eggs, which make the perfect appetizer for Easter lunch and have natural food dye to thank for their pretty pink color.

"The concept for this dish was to create a fun, festive, and very pink egg for Easter that incorporates flavor from my favorite pickled red onion recipe," Barrett explains. Homemade pickled red onions provide a decorative and tangy touch to these deviled eggs, dyed with beet juice for a Barbie-esque hue and garnished with fresh mint for a complementary cooling effect.